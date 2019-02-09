AR Rahman slams trolls once again with adorable shot of his kids

Acclaimed Indian music icon AR Rahman had been embroiled in social media censure for ‘hypocrisy’ upon his daughter Khatija’s choice of donning a veil but trolls have now been silenced by the befitting post the singer has dropped on his Instagram.

The Academy Award winning artist turned to social media on Friday slamming trolls by posting an endearing picture of his three children from a photo shoot which shows his daughter Khatija clad in a veil.

Those labeling the Jai Ho hit maker of hypocrisy for ‘forcing the niqab on to her’ were left speechless as his other daughter Raheema stood beside her veiled sister decked in her choice of clothing, wearing a look of pride for Khatija’s choice, along with brother Ameen.

The father-daughter duo was dragged in the fiasco after Khatija delivered an emotional speech upon the 10-year anniversary of Slumdog Millionaire bagging an Oscar.

