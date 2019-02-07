Conceptual and aesthetic cohesion

A person can not disconnect from certain affirm connections, whether it is personal, cultural, religious, political, economical or social.



R M Naeem’s current work exhibited at Sanat Gallery, Karachi titled “Revisit” seemed to be a reaction against the socio-political situations and divisions created in present times among people and communities to achieve certain goals without realising the consequences. His work suggested that we need a new order in the right direction for positive growth, for now and the future.

His compositions have dreamlike ambiance. The shades of gray colour dominate his works creating an illusionary vision while different patterns, motifs, designs and structures helped interpreting the subject of a painting.

Sensations and ideas seems fusing intimately together in his paintings. He incorporated various elements on the canvases that fuse together depicting a real and imaginary world side by side.

He used light and space effectively in creating harmony between the background and the subjects of his paintings.

He is a keen observer, and by using his artistic skills he rendered details of human anatomy as well as of animals. Clouds, mountains, river, stars, a horse, a sofa, chairs, table, cubes, crystal ball and some decoration pieces of steel all blended well with the human figure. All human figures mostly women have closed eyes and have their heads down whether they were standing or sitting. The posture indicated the submission of a person to the authorities that run their lives. This submission was only to attain peace in their lives.

While going through the exhibition one would notice that all the paintings narrating a story about a woman’s life journey. This can easily be understood by the titles of the paintings, beginning from a painting titled “In the Absence of”, then “In the Presence of”, “Within/Without”, “Submission”, “Unwrapped”, “Longing”, “Absence”, “Metamorphosis”, “Contemplation”, “Emancipation” and “Even if you deny me I am there” each painting was a continuation of the previous one thus unfolds a tale of woman’s existence.

This time he has also portrayed nude paintings. One can see female figure belonging to various social status but all of them show submission. They wanted peace no one showed rebellion attitude. It means people are mostly peace loving and want to live a normal life no matter which social status they belong to. Living a peaceful life is a birth right of all humans.

The appearance of human figures in abaya, hijab, beard and national flag’s crescent and star in the background all were indicative of our social, political and religious situations. Thus human figures served as a mirror.