Nature's pleasing hues depicted on canvas

The pleasing hues of nature unveiled in the landscape paintings of a group of artists radiate the ambiance of the Artscene Galleries, Karachi. The scenic beauty of the natural theme — the shades of evening, the mist of morning and the shine of sunlight all mesmerize the viewers.

The artists AQ Arif, Ali Sajid, Ajab Khan, and Arif Ansari have unleashed the outcome of their visual imagination and nature’s beauty in their water colour paintings.

The reason for each artist’s uniqueness lies in the hues that they chose for their paintings, which makes them distinct from other artists.

Every artist painted reflections of nature in their paintings in a way, trying to illustrate the nature with its complete feeling and warmth. Their paintings highlighted the proximity of human beings to nature and the engagement of both to each other.

His work showed good perception, understanding and knowledge of water colour and landscape which these artists loved to paint, as this medium has its challenges and requires subtle brush work.

Another interesting aspect about their paintings was the presence of movement in every scene. The clouds are floating, the birds are flying, the breeze is blowing and the water is flowing through rocks with a rhythmic sound. The reflection of the trees and sky in flowing water created a fascinating feeling, a desire to visit the place and enjoy the beauty of nature firsthand.

Using grey and ash white as a background colour they give depth to the landscapes. Each artist fondly used shades of grey, green and slate colours which gave their paintings a natural look. They created harmony in the compositions with a pinch of red ochre and blue colour.

The paintings were an exploration of natural forms, textures and their relation to us. The main focus of the landscapes was foliage, long trees, wide sky and flowing streams. The shrubs and grasses add texture to compositions adding lively affect along with clouds and birds.

The theme of the paintings was constant the lush green scenic views a way of these artists to praise nature. They created scenic impressions with near natural colours artistically. Their paintings were a mixture of unintentional blur images reflecting their dreams and observations of nature away from our polluted cities.