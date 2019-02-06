Isha Ambani’s twin brother Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta getting married on March 9

Mumbai: Akash Ambani, the son of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, will tie the knot Shloka Mehta on March 9 this year, India media reported.



Mukesh Ambani’s daughter and Akash's twin sister Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal in December 2018 in extravagant celebrations.

March 9 is fixed for Akash’s wedding and the three-day celebration will take place in Mumbai.

Shloka Mehta is daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta.



Akash and Shloka got engaged in 2018 before the engagement of his sister Isha Ambani

Akash’s wedding will take place at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

The wedding reception on March 11, 2019 and the Akash and Shloka's families will host a wedding reception for the couple on the same day.