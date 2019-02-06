South Africa bowl first against Pakistan in last T20

South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first in the last Twenty20 on Wednesday.

Pakistan have made two changes, with Usman Shinwari and Hasan Ali sitting out for Mohammad Amir and Faheem Ashraf.

Shoaib Malik: "I wanted to bat first today. We've lost the toss, but we wanted to bat anyway. We played brilliantly in the last two games, but it's in the crunch positions that we lapsed. "

It's the last game and we want to end our tour on a high note. It depends how we start, but in the last games our first three batters performed and we have the same expectations from them. Executions of the plans will be key in this game."



Teams

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Hussain Talat, 4 Asif Ali, 5 Shoaib Malik (capt), 6 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 7 Imad



South Africa: 1 Reeza Hendricks, 2 Janneman Malan, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 David Miller (capt), 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Chris Morris, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Junior Dala, 9 Lutho Sipamla, 10 Beuran Hendricks, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi

