Munna Bhai 3? filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra hopes to make it this year

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has expressed hope to bring third installment of Mumma Bhai series 15 years after blockbuster Munna Bhai M.B.B.S hit the screens, India media reported.



Talking to media Vinod said, ‘I hope I make it this year.’

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer Munna Bhai M.B.B.S was released in (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai in (2006).

But, now the fans will see their Munna Bhai on the silver screen very soon after the announcement of the filmmaker.

Vidhu Vinod said “I haven’t yet made my next Munna Bhai because I didn’t get a proper script. I hope I make it this year.”

The project was delayed after Chopra had announced in 2016, when Sanjay Dutt was released from Jail after completing his sentence for illegal possession of firearms in 1993.