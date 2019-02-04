Anil Kapoor got scolded by wife before Slumdog Millionaire bagged an Oscar

Hollywood film Slumdog Millionaire’s win at the Academy Awards in 2009 was easily a highlight of Bollywood megastar’s career. However, what stands as a striking memory of the night for him, is his wife scolding him.



During an interview with PTI, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha actor revealed how the night before the Oscars, his wife Sunita was unperturbed by the enormity of the event and with different priorities in mind, kept scolding him throughout the night.

“For family, Oscar doesn’t matter. My wife and I were discussing Sonam the night before Oscar! I said ‘let me sleep now’ and she said ‘leave Oscar, listen to me first.’ So even then, family was my priority. I got a lot of firing from Sunita the night before Oscar ceremony,” he stated.

Moreover, the actor revealed his precise feeling at the time Slumdog Millionaire was announce as the victor saying he had a ‘massive temptation’ to break into dance:

“But I thought if I do it, I’ll break the protocol and they might arrest me! Had it been India, I would’ve done it. I was dying to dance. When the dancers were dancing on Jai Ho, imagine how much I had to control myself to not dance.”