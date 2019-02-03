Anil Kapoor sways with Ranveer Singh as he jumps in during Lakme Fashion Week ramp walk

Two of Bollywood’s most energetic personalities, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh got together and what followed was a festive spirit being set free in the atmosphere at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 ramp on Saturday.



During the exhibit of Indian designer Raghavendra Rathore's collection Anil Kapoor and newbie Jahnvi Kapoor were made showstoppers, rocking the runway in fashionable ensembles.

However, the show soon took a wild twist as the Simmba star who was seated in the audience caught the attention of Anil which was followed by the two shaking a leg in the middle of ramp, entertaining the audience even more as they engage in the superstar duo swaying.

Before returning to his seat in the audience, Ranveer received a hug from Anil after which he went on to conclude his walk.