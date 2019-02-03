Sarfaraz Ahmed lauds girls in green as Pakistan routs West Indies in final T20

As Pakistan women defeated West Indies in the third and final T20 international on Friday, the girls in green are garnering ample praises from all around which includes captain of Pakistan team Sarfaraz Ahmed.



The captain of the cricket team who is presently facing suspension over the recent South Africa debacle, was all praises for the women team as he turned to Twitter lauding their efforts in coming out triumphant.

“Shahbash Team Pakistan Great Team effort well done Girls #PAKWvsWIW” read his tweet.

Pakistan’s Nida Dar scored a total of 53 runs while taking two catches and a wicket that led to the visiting team of west Indies getting routed in the third and final T20 at Karachi’s Southend Club on Sunday.

Dar’s performance led to Pakistan finishing off the innings at 150-6 after they won the toss and chose to bat.

On the other hand, the visitors had an unsteady beginning to their innings as their opener Kycia Knight was bowled out on the second ball of the first over by Anam Amin.