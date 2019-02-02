Watch: Carlos Brathwaite excited to make PSL debut

West Indian superstar Carlos Brathwaite says that he is excited to make his debut in the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PS).



In a video message on Saturday, Lahore Qalandars import Briathwaite said that he was looking forward to play the league scheduled to start on February 14.

Squad

Overseas: AB de Villiers (South Africa), Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Corey Anderson (New Zealand), Sandeep Lamichhanne (Nepal), Anton Devcich (New Zealand), Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe).

Local: Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali, Agha Salman, Sohail Akhtar, Hassan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Imran, Maaz Khan, Gauhar Ali, Aizaz Cheema, Haris Rauf, Saad Ali.

Hardus Viljoen and David Wiese as cover for Anderson and Brathwaite.

Match schedule:

14 February – v Islamabad United (n), Dubai

16 February – v Karachi Kings (n), Dubai

17 February – v Peshawar Zalmi (n), Dubai

23 February – v Multan Sultan (d), Sharjah

23 February – v Quetta Gladiators (d), Sharjah

27 February – v Quetta Gladiators (d), Dubai

28 February – v Karachi Kings (n), Dubai

5 March – v Peshawar Zalmi (d), Abu Dhabi

9 March – v Islamabad United (n), Lahore

10 March – v Multan Sultan (n), Lahore