Priyanka Chopra reveals her and Nick Jonas Millennial love story

LOS ANGELES: Bollywood's stylish actress Priyanka Chopra spilled the beans about her and Nick Jonas' millennial love story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

During her second appearance on the popular American talk show, the Quantico actress shared how her husband Nick Jonas directly messaged her on Twitter and told her that they should connect. She, in the short video clip, can be heard saying, "He DMed me actually. So millennial of us! He DMed me on Twitter, saying: 'I've heard we should connect and uh... I've heard from common friends that we should meet. What do you think about that? I was like, 'just text me'."

Her thousands of fans across the world got a glimpse of the fun-filled episode through a promo video, which was shared on the official Instagram account of The Ellen Show.

Sharing stunning picture of her look for the show on her Instagram, the 36-year-old actress wrote: "Ready for ya at The Ellen Show - tune in tomorrow!" Priyanka Chopra attended the Ellen DeGeneres Show as a part of her upcoming Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic?'s promotional activities.

The former miss world has become a household name in the US since her role of an FBI agent named Alex Parrish in the American television series Quantico.



Priyanka also co-starred with Jim Parsons and Clarie Danes in A Kid Like Jake. Her next Bollywood release The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.





