Meghan has made Prince Harry grumpy, aloof: former Royal correspondent

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have always been in the news for one reason or another. The royal couple who is all set to welcome their first-born have once again hit the headlines.



According to a former Royal correspondent Duncan Larcombe, Meghan Markle has changed Prince Harry completely, however not in a good way, the New York Times reported.

Duncan went on to add that Harry has been grumpy and aloof from his own inner circle of staff since their wedding last year in May.

“He’s down to earth, a normal guy trapped in the Royal world, and he doesn’t take himself very seriously. But now he is," he said.

Duncan also said that Meghan and Harry rebuffed the press during their trip around Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

He called the same “short-sighted”.

“All of Harry’s staff have always thought he was fantastic, but the two of them together are high-maintenance," Duncan added.

As per some reports the Duchess is having troubles adjusting her life according to the British Royal Family. Meghan's strong personality is becoming an issue, reportedly upsetting a number of Royal Family members.

It was just a few days back that Meghan's personal assistant Melissa Toubati quit her job as she was unable to handle the pressure the Duchess put her under reportedly.

“Her job was highly pressurised and in the end, it became too much. She put up with quite a lot. Meghan put a lot of demands on her and it ended up with her in tears. She is hugely talented and played a pivotal role in the success of the Royal Wedding," a source was by Express.co.uk as saying.