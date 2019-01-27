What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Sunday, January 27, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Today your focus is on personal relationships. You see how important these people are to you. However, conflict will be emotional.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This is a good day to take care of to-do lists, buying hygiene items, home care things or crafts. You want to pull your act together and get on top of your scene.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

A playful day! Enjoy saucy flirtations and fun times with others. Accept invitations to party. Sport events and playful times with children will delight.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You want to cocoon at home today because you feel a need to withdraw. This is not because you're depressed - it's just that you want privacy to contemplate your navel.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

A busy, chatty day! In conversation with others, you don’t' want superficial talk about the weather. Oh no. You want to get down to the nitty-gritty of things.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Earnings, shopping, cash flow and financial matters are your concerns today. you might focus in possessing by taking care of it or maintaining it.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The Moon is in your sign today, which makes you more emotional than usual. (Don't be demanding of others.). On the other hand, your luck is rather good. Yay!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You won’t feel like socializing today. You would rather be by yourself to do what you want to do. You also might explore mystical or spiritual disciplines or discover new secrets.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A conversation with a female friend could e significant today. You might feel protective and nurturing to someone and even jealous if they pay more attention to someone else.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Personal details about your private life might be apparent to people in authority today. Just be aware of it. However, someone might want to help you boost your career or your job.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Tidy up loose details regarding inheritances, trusts, shared property, insurances matters and banking needs. Get these things out of the way in order to feel freer and lighter.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

The Moon is opposite your sign today, which means you have to compromise and go more than halfway when dealing with others. People will be delighted with your cooperation.