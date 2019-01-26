International skiers converge on Karakoram to participate in ski races

ISLAMABAD: AS many as 38 International skiers from all over the world would converge on the mighty Karakoram mountain ranges to participate in different categories of international ski races at the picturesque PAF Ski Resort Naltar (Gilgit), according to statement issued by the Pakistan Air Force.

To mark this event, Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan has also released an exciting promo, highlighting the electrifying and thrilling experience of this sport.

It is a landmark event as high ranking international skiers from twelve countries including Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Morocco, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan will be participating in the FIS races on the slopes of enchanting PAF ski resort.

Athletes will be racing in slalom and giant slalom categories of CAS International Karakoram Alpine Ski Cup.



Top national skiers from various regions and ski associations of the country would also be seen in action on the treacherous slopes of Naltar Ski resort.

Competing in the FIS races against the highly ranked skiers of the world would provide an excellent opportunity to Pakistani athletes to showcase their talent at international level and learn from their competitors’ experience.

The winter sports season has already commenced at PAF Naltar with Saadia Khan & Children Ski Cup and Inter-varsity Championships for men and women.

Besides skiing, snowboarding, ice skating and ice hockey competitions were also held here for the first time in the country.

Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan, in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force is earnestly working for the promotion of winter sports in the country and holding such events would not only boost the tourism industry in the magnificent mountains and valleys in the Northern areas of Pakistan but also help in projecting a positive image of the country all over the world.