Indian model gets killed for refusing sexual involvement with photographer

An Indian aspiring model was allegedly murdered by a fashion photographer she was working with for turning down sexual favours.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, 19-year-old fashion photographer Syed Muzammil had taken the life of the 20-year-old model identified as Mansi Dixit after her refusal to have sexual relations with him at his residence in the Andheri locality of Mumbai last year on October 15.

Police interrogation of the suspect revealed that in spite of him having known her for a few days, he was attracted to Mansi and had demanded sexual involvement.

It was further revealed that Muzammil had asserted to the police during the questioning: “I called her on the pretext of a photoshoot and demanded sexual involvement from her. When she refused, I hit her on the head with a wooden stool.”

Moreover, the report revealed that after hitting the aspiring model, Muzammil had raped and then killed her, later stuffing her body in a bag and booking a cab for the airport.

The cab driver was cited to have said that the location was changed from the airport to a backroad where “he got out, left the bag near the footpath in a hurry and left in an autorickshaw.”

The driver who was still in the area observing informed the police after which the body was found with a noose around the neck.