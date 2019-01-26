What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 26, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)



You feel lost and thoroughly depressed today. This will make you turn towards spirituality. You will devote more time to meditation and will pray a lot. Despite the adverse circumstances, you will make a good deal of material headway.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

It is about time that you stopped running from your problems and stand up and face them. Your loved ones will bask in your material generosity today. You will be magnanimous with the wallet to impress members of the opposite gender. Don't forget that time is also money.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)



The idea of being with your family will keep you motivated throughout the day. In business, your inquisitive approach will do you a lot of good. In fact, you will have the proverbial Midas touch — whichever venture you put your hands on will turn into a glittering success.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)



Today, it will be all about finding your comfort zone, and spending the day there. You are likely to spend most of the day with your close friends. Your smooth demeanour will help you breeze through all business deals.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)



You will pay serious attention to your work. You will feel that you have no option but to work hard. You will not be in the mood for socialising. This is only a temporary phase, hence there is no need to worry. You will be back to your usual gregarious self in no time at all.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)



A day to look inside and contemplate. Find peace and prosperity. Clam up like those oysters and discover the peal within you. A fine helping hand you shall lend today to those who need it.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)



Well, today is just not your day. The prospects sure aren't looking too good. However, there's no point in getting anxious over this triviality. Remember, ‘not good' does not necessarily mean bad. In any case, if it's a stressful day you have had, be sure to have an equally enjoyable evening.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)



The day just went from bad to worse today. Troubles are coming in faster and thicker than a locust swarm. But keep a leash on yourself and steer clear of it all. Take criticism in your stride today and pay attention to what is being said, not who is saying them.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)



Hedge your bets carefully. Solving problems will come naturally to you. But, beware, as you may face the music from certain disgruntled individuals. Worry not, and keep the spring in your step.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)



Whether you're an artist, performer, professional or an entrepreneur, career issues will take the foreground today, while personal matters will wait in queue for your attention. Your performance will be at its all-time high, and your efforts will be duly rewarded, but credit for this must go to your loved ones who will lend their unceasing support for all your endeavours.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)



You will spend the day introspecting, but the mental peace will still seem distant. Some unavoidable circumstances will force you to handle the situations with diligence. You will be able to deal with problems pretty well.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)



A highly productive day awaits you. You will be driven to succeed, and filled with energy and enthusiasm to achieve your goals. Meetings with your superiors ought to yield some much anticipated results.