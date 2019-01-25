What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Friday, January 25, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Be patient with siblings, neighbors and daily contacts today, because others are sensitive and might take issue with something you say. (Not everyone is as bold in his or her speech as you are.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Squabbles about possessions or money might erupt today. Keep in mind that this is a brief influence, and if you are patient, it will just pass away and be forgotten.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Be patient in dealing with bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police today. You might lose it while talking to an authority figure. (How smart would that be?)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues today, because people are argumentative. In fact, some are just looking for an excuse to fight.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a poor day to discuss issues regarding inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt,because people are too touchy. Postpone these discussions for the weekend or late next week.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Lighten up and be tolerant with partners and close friends. Why fight or squabble? Anger serves no purpose except to make everyone miserable.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Remember your objective at work today. This means you will gain nothing by fighting with a co-worker. After all, you have to get along day after day, right?

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Parents need to be patient with children today. Similarly, lovers need to be patient with romantic partners, because today it’s easy to be irritated.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Avoid domestic squabbles by demonstrating grace under pressure. It takes only one in the family to promote good feelings, and that person can be you. (Be a role model.)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Rash actions or hasty words might get you in hot water today. Avoid airing your grievances with family members, because this is not the day to do it. Mum’s the word.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Think twice before you speak or do anything today, because your own feelings of irritation might trigger an accident. Lighten up and go with the flow.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Don’t exaggerate your response to others or fall into victim mode today. (You know who you are.) Many people feel irritated and frustrated. And so it goes. (But this is very brief. No biggie.)