What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 24, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Good news! Your year ahead is wonderful for real-estate deals. Furthermore, your home and family life will become happier and feel richer.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

In the next year, your daily pace will be busier, with short trips, introductions to people and new ideas. You will love this exciting pace, because your sense of optimism is increasing.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Many Geminis will see ways to improve their earnings in the next 18 months, so keep your eyes open. You also will improve your assets through important purchases.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

For the first time since 2002, lucky Jupiter is back in your sign to stay for a year. This willbring you good fortune and increase your poise and self-confidence.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Your interest in your spiritual life is increasing and will continue to do so in the months ahead. You might explore metaphysics or seek out a teacher, or perhaps become a teacher.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Expect a popular year ahead. Many of you will join groups, especially to advocate social reform. You’re gung-ho to share your ideas with others.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

In the next 18 months, you have the best chance in more than a decade to put your name up in lights. Expect a promotion, praise or recognition for your efforts.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Pack your bags, because opportunities to travel in the next 12 to 18 months will be fabulous. Publishing, higher education, medicine and the law also are blessed.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

During the next year, your chance to get a loan or mortgage will be excellent. Expect to benefit from the wealth and resources of others, including your partner.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Marriage and partnerships (personal or professional) are favored for you during the next 18 months. You can expand your world by hooking up with someone else.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

In the next year or longer, you can get a better job, better duties or a better boss. Trust in your ability to prove your employment scene as well as your health.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Vacation plans look wonderful for you during the next year. Romance, love affairs, the arts, parties and fun times with children will abound.