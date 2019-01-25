Chinese single women over 30 to get ‘dating leave’

BEIJING: Two Chinese companies are giving their unmarried female employees beyond 30 years old some extra time to go home and date.



South China Morning Post reported that two companies named Hangzhou Songcheng Performance and Hangzhou Songcheng Tourism Management issued a notification this week which states that unmarried women over 30 in “non-frontline” roles would be granted an extra eight days of “dating leave” during the Lunar New Year.

The workers also had the option to extend the ‘dating leave’, the notice said.

The report said there were more than 200 million single adults in China in 2015 and the marriage rate has fallen every year since 2013, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

The female employees have welcomed the companies’ ‘dating leave’ decision

The companies decision came days after a high school in Hangzhou last week offered single and childless teachers an extra two half days of leave per month to find “love”.