Lahore Qalandars Team 2019 for PSL 4

Thu Jan 24, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
January 24, 2019
Karachi Kings Team 2019 for PSL 4

Sports

Thu, Jan 24, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Replacement Draft held here at the Gaddafi Stadium picked the 21st players and the replacements to complete the list of players for all teams.

For Lahore Qalandars, Hardus Viljoen and David Wiese will be brought forth to fill in for the partial availability of AB de Villiers, Carlos Brathwaite and Corey Anderson.

Furthermore, the team named middle-order batsman Saad Ali as the squad expansion pick.

Here's the complete list of players for Lahore Qalandars:

Batsmen: 

AB de Villiers

Fakhar Zaman

Anton Devchich

Agha Salman

Sohail Akhtar

Harris Sohail

Umair Maqsood

Brendon Taylor

Gauhar Ali

Bowlers:

Yasir Shah

Rahat Ali

Sandeep Lamichhane

Shaheen Afridi

Aizaz Cheema

Harris Rauf

Saad Ali

All Rounders:

Mohammad Hafeez

Carlos Brathwaire

Corey Anderson

Hassan Khan

Mohammad Imran

Hardus Viljoen

David Wiese

