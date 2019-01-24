Lahore Qalandars Team 2019 for PSL 4

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League Replacement Draft held here at the Gaddafi Stadium picked the...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Replacement Draft held here at the Gaddafi Stadium picked the 21st players and the replacements to complete the list of players for all teams.
For Lahore Qalandars, Hardus Viljoen and David Wiese will be brought forth to fill in for the partial availability of AB de Villiers, Carlos Brathwaite and Corey Anderson.
Furthermore, the team named middle-order batsman Saad Ali as the squad expansion pick.
Here's the complete list of players for Lahore Qalandars:
Batsmen:
AB de Villiers
Fakhar Zaman
Anton Devchich
Agha Salman
Sohail Akhtar
Harris Sohail
Umair Maqsood
Brendon Taylor
Gauhar Ali
Bowlers:
Yasir Shah
Rahat Ali
Sandeep Lamichhane
Shaheen Afridi
Aizaz Cheema
Harris Rauf
Saad Ali
All Rounders:
Mohammad Hafeez
Carlos Brathwaire
Corey Anderson
Hassan Khan
Mohammad Imran
Hardus Viljoen
David Wiese
LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Replacement Draft held here at the Gaddafi Stadium picked the 21st players and the replacements to complete the list of players for all teams.
For Lahore Qalandars, Hardus Viljoen and David Wiese will be brought forth to fill in for the partial availability of AB de Villiers, Carlos Brathwaite and Corey Anderson.
Furthermore, the team named middle-order batsman Saad Ali as the squad expansion pick.
Here's the complete list of players for Lahore Qalandars:
Batsmen:
AB de Villiers
Fakhar Zaman
Anton Devchich
Agha Salman
Sohail Akhtar
Harris Sohail
Umair Maqsood
Brendon Taylor
Gauhar Ali
Bowlers:
Yasir Shah
Rahat Ali
Sandeep Lamichhane
Shaheen Afridi
Aizaz Cheema
Harris Rauf
Saad Ali
All Rounders:
Mohammad Hafeez
Carlos Brathwaire
Corey Anderson
Hassan Khan
Mohammad Imran
Hardus Viljoen
David Wiese