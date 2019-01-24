Quetta Gladiators Team 2019 for PSL 4

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Replacement Draft held here at the Gaddafi Stadium picked the 21st players for list their corresponding teams that they will be vouching for.

For Quetta Gladiators, Dwayne Smith will be appearing for the initial matches during the absence of DJ Bravo who will be joining the team later from February 27 2019.

Meanwhile the squad expansion pick from the team had been named Muhammad Irfan Jr.

Here's the complete list to the Quetta Gladiators team for PSL 4.

Batsmen:

Sarfraz Ahmed

Rilee Rossouw

Umar Akmal

Saud Shakil

Danish Aziz

Ahsan Ali

Ahmed Shehzad

Mohammad Azam Khan





Bowlers:

Fawad Ahmed

Mohammad Asghar





All Rounders:

Sunil Narine

Dwayne Bravo

Shane Watson

Sohail Tanveer

Mohammad Nawaz

Anwar Ali

Saud Shakil

Dwayne Smith

Ghulam Mudassar

Nasim Shah

Harry Gurney

Jalat Khan

Muhammad Irfan Jr.