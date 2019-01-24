Quetta Gladiators Team 2019 for PSL 4

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Replacement Draft held here at the Gaddafi Stadium picked the 21st players for list their corresponding teams that they will be vouching for.
For Quetta Gladiators, Dwayne Smith will be appearing for the initial matches during the absence of DJ Bravo who will be joining the team later from February 27 2019.
Meanwhile the squad expansion pick from the team had been named Muhammad Irfan Jr.
Here's the complete list to the Quetta Gladiators team for PSL 4.
Batsmen:
Sarfraz Ahmed
Rilee Rossouw
Umar Akmal
Saud Shakil
Danish Aziz
Ahsan Ali
Ahmed Shehzad
Mohammad Azam Khan
Bowlers:
Fawad Ahmed
Mohammad Asghar
All Rounders:
Sunil Narine
Dwayne Bravo
Shane Watson
Sohail Tanveer
Mohammad Nawaz
Anwar Ali
Saud Shakil
Dwayne Smith
Ghulam Mudassar
Nasim Shah
Harry Gurney
Jalat Khan
Muhammad Irfan Jr.
