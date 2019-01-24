Pakistani seeks to increase manpower export to Iraq

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has sought to increase in export of manpower to Iraq amid enhanced development activities.



Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, called on Iraqi President Barham Salih at his office in Baghdad the other day. Both sides agreed upon creating a mechanism to increase supply of Pakistani manpower to Iraq.

On the occasion, Zulfikar Bukhari said that the economic potential of Iraq could not be ignored.

The economic prosperity in the country presented unprecedented opportunities for Pakistani workforce.

“All the economic sectors in Iraq have the potential to see extraordinary growth in future and Pakistan has ample supply of manpower that can prove to be crucial for the development activities in Iraq,” he added.

In meeting with Iraqi Minister of Labour Dr Basam Al-Zaman Majeed Al-Rubaei, Bukhari said that Pakistani companies were interested to participate in development activities in Iraq by investing in its construction sector.

Both dignitaries discussed ways and means to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the both states’ people.

"Pakistani companies keen to invest in the development projects of Iraq" the SAPM said and apprised his counterpart about the initiatives taken by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government to ensure ease of doing business in Pakistan for which the government was working out various measures to relax visa regime for Pakistani businessmen.

Zulfikar Bukhari further stressed the need for early finalization of the Memorandum of Understanding to meet Iraq''s manpower demand and their capacity building needs.

To this, Iraq's Minister of Labour expressed his willingness to mutually work with the government of Pakistan for the purpose.

The Special Assistant to PM also called on the leader of Al-Hikma party, Ammar Al-Hakim.

This was the first high level visit from Pakistan to Iraq since the formation of new governments in both countries.