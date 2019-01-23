Indian PM Modi used to live in jungle alone for 5 days every year

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revealed that he used to live in jungle alone for five days every year, Indian media reported.



Modi was interviewing a popular Facebook page on Tuesday.

Indian PM Modi said he would go “somewhere in a jungle – a place with only clean water and no people” for five days during Diwali every year to reflect on his life.

Modi also had the same advice for everyone, especially his “young friends”.

He said “I always urge everyone, especially my young friends, in the midst of your fast-paced life and busy schedules, take some time off…think and introspect. It will change your perception – you will understand your inner self better.”