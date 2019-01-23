India beat New Zealand by eight wickets in 1st ODI

Napier: Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 75 as India thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets in a sun-disrupted opening one-day international in Napier on Wednesday.



New Zealand, who elected to bat first, were all out for 157 after 38 overs.

India, with their target reduced to 156 after 30 minutes were lost when the setting sun shone in the players´ eyes and forced a halt to proceedings, needed only 34.5 overs to seal the outcome.