Palestinian killed by Israeli tank fire near Gaza border: Gaza ministry

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli tank fire along the Gaza border Tuesday, the health ministry in the strip said.
Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP that Mohammed al-Nabaheen was hit by tank fire and died, while two other people were hurt.
The Israeli army said it had targeted an observation post of Hamas after a soldier was lightly wounded when a bullet struck his helmet.
Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli tank fire along the Gaza border Tuesday, the health ministry in the strip said.
Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP that Mohammed al-Nabaheen was hit by tank fire and died, while two other people were hurt.
The Israeli army said it had targeted an observation post of Hamas after a soldier was lightly wounded when a bullet struck his helmet.