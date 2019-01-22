Palestinian killed by Israeli tank fire near Gaza border: Gaza ministry

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli tank fire along the Gaza border Tuesday, the health ministry in the strip said.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP that Mohammed al-Nabaheen was hit by tank fire and died, while two other people were hurt.



The Israeli army said it had targeted an observation post of Hamas after a soldier was lightly wounded when a bullet struck his helmet.



