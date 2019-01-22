close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
January 22, 2019

Palestinian killed by Israeli tank fire near Gaza border: Gaza ministry

World

AFP
Tue, Jan 22, 2019

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli tank fire along the Gaza border Tuesday, the health ministry in the strip said.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP that Mohammed al-Nabaheen was hit by tank fire and died, while two other people were hurt.

The Israeli army said it had targeted an observation post of Hamas after a soldier was lightly wounded when a bullet struck his helmet.


Latest News

More From World