Chinese University students briefed at Pakistan mission Chengdu

Chengdu: It is imperative to establish deeper academic, social, and cultural ties between Chinese and Pakistani students, universities, and intelligentsia.



Some of the leading universities in Southwest China have played an instrumental role in changing the landscape of this region and contributing to the meteoric rise of China.

In backdrop of the CPEC and BRI, stronger ties between younger generations of Pakistani and Chinese students will cement Sino-Pakistan ties for the decades ahead ’, this was underscored by Pakistan’s Consul General to Chengdu, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, while briefing Chinese students at the Pakistan mission today.

More than 30 students from some of the major universities of Sichuan visited Pakistan’s Consulate General where they were briefed by the Consul General on Pakistan’s relations with the South-West of China.

The CG also took the opportunity to inform the students about real strengths and potential of Pakistan and highlighted major steps being taken by the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan aimed at bringing far-reaching and sustainable strategic governance and policy reforms in Pakistan that will usher in various economic changes in the country.

The CG maintained that BRI, a great vision articulated by President Xi Jinping in 2013, is connecting more than 70 countries of Asia, Africa, and Europe. “In next few years it is likely to generate economic activity worth trillions of dollars. CPEC was a vital part of the BRI and has brought revolutionary changes in Pakistan. Chinese government is pursuing projects worth 62 billion dollars in Pakistan. Most of these projects are in energy and infrastructure sector,” he added.

Explaining about the defense ties, CG said that Pakistan and Sichuan had very special relations. “JF-17 Thunder a fighter jet was being co-produced and co-manufactured in Chengdu. A contingent of PAF was based here for nearly twenty years working with Chinese side on co¬-producing the aircraft. Chinese and Pakistani teams were working on the production of the third block of the aircraft”, Mudassir Tipu highlighted.

The Consul General also emphasized on the need to promote tourism ties between Pakistan and China. He invited the students to visit Pakistan whose inescapable beauty, he stressed, will mesmerize the students. The Mission also organized an exhibition of photographs of Pakistan’s breathtaking tourism sites for the students. The students were thrilled to see the exhibition.

The students thanked the CG for inviting them to Pakistan Mission and for his briefing followed by an intensive Q&A session.