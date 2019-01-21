close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
January 21, 2019

Emirates announces reduction in baggage allowance for Economy passengers

World

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 21, 2019

World's leading airline Emirates has announced reducing its baggage allowance for some Economy passengers with effect from February 4.

The change was announced via a circular announcing the change that  sees the implementation of a new baggage allowance scheme that cuts down the limit of baggage  by 5 kg.

The Dubai-based carrier had recently divided Economy fares into four ticket types: Special, Saver, Flex and Flex Plus.

As per the newly announced changes, Special and Saver ticket holders will be able to carry 15 and 25 kg of baggage respectively from February 4, as compared to 20 and 30 kg of baggage previously.

Whereas, Flex and Flex Plus allowances will remain the same.

However, tickets issued before February 4 will still follow the old baggage allowance scheme as shown below: 


Latest News

More From World