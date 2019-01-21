Emirates announces reduction in baggage allowance for Economy passengers

World's leading airline Emirates has announced reducing its baggage allowance for some Economy passengers with effect from February 4.

The change was announced via a circular announcing the change that sees the implementation of a new baggage allowance scheme that cuts down the limit of baggage by 5 kg.

The Dubai-based carrier had recently divided Economy fares into four ticket types: Special, Saver, Flex and Flex Plus.

As per the newly announced changes, Special and Saver ticket holders will be able to carry 15 and 25 kg of baggage respectively from February 4, as compared to 20 and 30 kg of baggage previously.

Whereas, Flex and Flex Plus allowances will remain the same.

However, tickets issued before February 4 will still follow the old baggage allowance scheme as shown below:



