Boo, the dog who became Internet sensation, dies

Boo the Pomeranian, a 12-old dog who had became Internet sensation with millions of fans on Facebook, has died, owners said in a statement.

"“With deepest sadness I wanted to share that Boo passed away in his sleep early this morning … Our family is heartbroken, but we find comfort knowing that he is no longer in any pain or discomfort,” the statement posted on Facebook read.

The animal suffering from heart issues had 16 million followers on Facebook becoming one of the most beloved animals on Facebook.



Owners of the dog also had a dog named Buddy who had died earlier. And it was "Buddy's death that took toll on Boo's health.

"“Boo showed signs of heart issues. We think his heart literally broke when Buddy left us. He hung on and gave us over a year. But it looks like it was his time, and I’m sure it was a most joyous moment for them when they saw each other in heaven,” owners said.

“Boo, we love you with all our hearts and will miss you until the day we meet again. Have fun running around with Buddy and creating adorable mischief wherever you guys go,” they said.