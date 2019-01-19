Samsung Galaxy S10 to be launched on Feb 21 with larger battery and faster charging speed

With new new features including a larger battery or faster charging speed Samsung Galaxy S10 would be launched on February 21 at Korean tech giant's unpacked event.



"We don't stop inventing. We don't stop innovating. While others.... we break barriers, we make the impossible possible. Relentlessly. Because you deserve more," said a video released as part of Samsung's 10 year challenge.

The video also revealed the date for Samsung Galaxy S10 release which is February 21,2019.