close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
January 19, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10 to be launched on Feb 21 with larger battery and faster charging speed

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 19, 2019

With new   new features including a larger battery or faster charging speed Samsung Galaxy S10 would be launched on February 21 at Korean tech giant's unpacked event.

"We don't stop inventing. We don't stop innovating. While others.... we break barriers, we make the impossible possible. Relentlessly. Because you deserve more," said a video released as part of Samsung's 10 year challenge.

Samsung Galaxy S10: Seven things you should know

Samsung Galaxy S10: The company is expected to include an all-new and much faster processor.

The video also revealed the date for Samsung Galaxy S10 release which is February 21,2019. 

Latest News

More From Sci-Tech