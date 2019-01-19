close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
January 19, 2019

Fuel pipeline blaze in Mexico kills 20, 54 injured: government

World

AFP
Sat, Jan 19, 2019

Mexico City: A leaking fuel pipeline triggered a massive blaze in central Mexico Saturday, killing at least 20 people and injuring another 54, officials said.

Omar Fayad, governor of Hidalgo state, said locals at the site of the leak were scrambling to steal some of the leaking oil when at least 20 of them were burned to death.

"I´ve been told that 20 have been burned to death and another 54 burn victims being treated" in hospitals, Fayad told local FaroTV.

Latest News

More From World