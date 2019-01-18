Meghan Markle wears $35 dress and the world loses its calm

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle created a whirlwind on the internet after she was spotted stepping out on Wednesday in a beige coloured maternity dress by H&M that retails at just $35.



Meghan wore the affordable, everyday knit dress during her visit to Mayhew, an animal welfare charity in UK. Shortly after her appearance, the dress ran out of stock on H&M’s website, where it is describes as a “soft, fine-knit viscose fabric with a brushed finish."

According to Fox News, Meghan styled the dress with a $2,795 Armani coat and an $865 Stella McCartney bag.

Have a look at how Twitterati has been unable to keep calm ever since Meghan made the simple, run-of-the-mill dress worth a million bucks:



Meghan Markle remains in the headlines for her sartorial choices. In October last year, she set the internet buzzing when she forgot the price tag on her red Self Portrait dress.