PSL 4 song releases today

KARACHI: The official song of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would be released today (Friday).

According to Geo News, the song titled "Ye Khel Diwano Ka Hai" would be released at 8:55 tonight.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to know the complete lyrics and the singer who has lent the voice to the PSL anthem written by Shuja Haider.

Songs for the the previous three PSL editions were sung by Ali Zafar.