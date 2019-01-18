close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
January 18, 2019

PSL 4 song releases today

Fri, Jan 18, 2019

KARACHI: The official  song of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would be released today (Friday).

According to Geo News, the song titled "Ye Khel Diwano Ka Hai" would be released at 8:55 tonight.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to know the complete lyrics and the singer who has lent the voice  to the PSL anthem  written by Shuja Haider.

Songs for the the previous three PSL editions were sung by Ali Zafar.

