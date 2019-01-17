Mason Lowe's last Tweet: 'I can’t is the biggest lie you tell yourself'

"I can’t is the biggest lie you tell yourself" was the last tweet that Mason Lowe posted before his death. It was in fact a quote that he retweeted on January 12.

Who could have known the true meaning of the words other than Lowe who spent his short life vanquishing bulls since childhood.

Mason Lowe was riding bulls since he was just three years old. And he became a professional bull rider by the time he was 18.



Mason Lowe passed away last night at the age of 25.

Professional Bull Rider from Missouri was wounded by an animal while he was competing for PBR.















