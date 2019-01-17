close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
January 17, 2019

Mason Lowe's last Tweet: 'I can't is the biggest lie you tell yourself'

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 17, 2019

"I can’t is the biggest lie you tell yourself" was the last tweet that Mason Lowe posted before his death. It was in fact  a quote that he retweeted on January 12. 

Who could have known the true meaning of the words other than Lowe who  spent his  short life  vanquishing   bulls since childhood.  

Mason Lowe was riding bulls since he was  just three years old. And he became  a professional bull rider by the time he was 18.

Mason Lowe passed away last night at the  age  of 25.

Professional Bull Rider from Missouri was wounded by an animal while he was competing  for PBR.






 

