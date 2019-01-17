Priya Prakash responds to legal notice by Boney Kapoor after 'Sridevi Bungalow'

After getting tangled in ample controversy with her upcoming Bollywood debut ‘Sridevi Bungalow’ Priya Prakash Varrier, has come forward in her defense of her film.



In conversation with Times of India, the 19-year-old Wink Girl revealed that Sridevi is a mere name and the audience will get to decide whether its centered around the late Bollywood star or not.

"Sridevi is just the name of my character in the movie. Who would want to create such controversies? I think the curiosity surrounding the trailer is good and we have to leave it to the audience to judge if the film is based on the veteran actress Sridevi ma'am," she stated.

The Malayalam actor as well as the director of the film Prashanth, was earlier sent a legal notice by Boney Kapoor for using the name of his late wife calling it ‘insulting.’

Responding to the legal notice, the director stated: “In the notice, Boney Kapoor has raised a few objections against our film including the usage of the name and doing a biopic of the actress. He wanted us to alter the name of our movie within 24 hours. We sent him a reply explaining that Sridevi was a common name and there was no logic in objecting to it. It is just coincidence that my movie tells the tale of an actress named Sridevi."

“Like Priya said, we would like to leave it to the audience to decide. The film is a crime-thriller and it is important to maintain the suspense of the story. I cannot walk around and reveal the plot to all. I am a hardcore fan of actress Sridevi and I respect and admire her a lot. But just because she died in a bath tub doesn't mean nobody else won't. Allow us to release the movie and let the people decide,” he added further.

"I am ready to face it as I am very well aware that a biopic cannot be made without permission. It is a story that came to my mind about an actress named Sridevi and certain situations that she faces in London,” he reveals.