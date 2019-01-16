PTI MNAs discuss mini budget

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Party in its meeting held here at Parliament House on Wednesday discussed the Finance Bill to be tabled in the National Assembly on January 23.



Chief Whip PTI MNA Muhammad Aamir Dogar talking to media said that during the meeting Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar and State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar briefed the meeting regarding the supplementary budget and proposed projects.

He said that the meeting was attended by the PTI members of Parliament.

He said that the meeting was aimed at taking into confidence the PTI parliamentarians regarding supplementary budget.

He said that government would resolve the problems of farmers in the country on priority, adding that 70 per cent population was living in rural areas and agriculture was their main source of income.