What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 15, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

The Moon is opposite your sign today, which means you must be tolerant when dealing with others, especially partners and close friends. Hey – you can do this.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Make a special effort to get better organized. Even if you set aside only

15 minutes to do this, you will feel better afterward.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is a playful day, and you feel prankish! Enjoy sports events, schmoozing with friends, romantic tete-a-tetes and playful times with children. Have some laughs.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You might want to cocoon at home today. Conversations with a female relative, especially your mother, will be significant. You might invite someone over, because you feel talkative!

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a great day for short trips, busy errands and talking to everyone, especially siblings and neighbors. Reading and writing projects will go well because you want to enlighten someone.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Stay in touch with your bank account today, and keep an eye on financial matters. You also might need to do something to maintain, clean or repair an item you own.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The Moon is in your sign today, which makes you more emotional than usual. However, this can bring a bit of good luck to you as well. (Yay, me!)

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Withdraw from the busyness of today, if you can. Seek solitude in beautiful surroundings. Give yourself a moment of peace and quiet to catch your breath.

SAGITARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Interactions with groups will be positive today. In particular, you’ll enjoy a heart-to-heart conversation with a female acquaintance. You might want to talk about your future goals in order to see what others think.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

There’s a strong chance that personal details about your private life will be made public today for some reason. Yes, this can make you wince. Just be aware of this.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Try to do something that is adventurous and a learning experience, because you’re eager to expand your horizons today. Why not be a tourist in your own city?

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Spend some time tidying up loose details about inheritances, insurance matters, taxes, debt or shared property. Just 20 or 30 minutes will help you get some focus.