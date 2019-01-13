Mani writes to Cricket Australia on sending recce team to Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani has written a letter to the Cricket Australia chairman, Earl Eddings, suggesting that the CA, as part of a standard protocol and process for bilateral series, should send their recce team to Pakistan to receive presentations on Pakistan's security arrangements.
The PCB is still waiting for a response from the CA, said a spokesman for the PCB here on Sunday.
"Until the PCB hears further from the CA on their 7 January letter, they will consider this as an open and an ongoing discussion," he added.
