Sat Jan 12, 2019
January 12, 2019

Two firefighters killed in Paris bakery explosion: prosecutor

Sports

AFP
Sat, Jan 12, 2019

Paris: Two firefighters were killed when a gas leak sparked a huge explosion at a bakery in central Paris on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor´s office said.

Thirty-seven others were injured in the blast, 10 of them seriously, the prosecutor´s office said, after initial reports erroneously said four people had been killed.


