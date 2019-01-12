Two firefighters killed in Paris bakery explosion: prosecutor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: Two firefighters were killed when a gas leak sparked a huge explosion at a bakery in central Paris on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor´s office said.
Thirty-seven others were injured in the blast, 10 of them seriously, the prosecutor´s office said, after initial reports erroneously said four people had been killed.
