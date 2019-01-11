Navjot Singh Sidhu becomes more popular after Pakistan visit

MUMBAI: Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has become more popular in India following his visit to Pakistan, where he attended groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor, Indian media reported.



According to India Today's Political Stock Exchange (PSE) poll, Sidhu's popularity is taking a leap in Indian Punjab over the Kartarpur corridor.

The PSE survey shows Sidhu's popularity in Punjab has increased four-fold over the past three months, with 16 percent supporting him as the Chief Minister of Indian Punjab, up from four percent in October, India Today reported.

Over 42 percent of Indian Punjab residents credited the former cricketer for the corridor project.

Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, which is three kilometres from the India-Pakistan border, is the final resting place of Guru Nanak where he spent 18 years and passed away in 1539.

To reach Kartarpur, Indian pilgrims had to arrive in Lahore first before travelling 130 kilometer to reach Narowal.