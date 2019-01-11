'Green Book' writer apologizes after 'Islamophobic' tweet

Nick Vallelonga, the writer of the Golden Globe-winning film ‘Green Book’ has landed in hot waters after one of his old ‘Islamophobic’ tweets started making rounds on social media.



The Golden Globe-winning writer had to face severe backlash for a tweet made in 2015, containing strong elements of Islamophobia.

Addressing the then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, Vellelonga stated in a now deleted tweet: “Muslims in Jersey City cheering when towers went down. I saw it, as you did, possibly on CBS news.”

After the tweet getting widely circulated, the writer faced immense censure with users pointing out that star of the film Mahershala Ali who is also a Muslim is “a beautiful, generous and kind man.”

Soon after the negative out pour, Vellelonga released a statement comprising of a public apology: “I want to apologize. I spent my life trying to bring this story of overcoming differences and finding common ground to the screen, and I am incredibly sorry to everyone associated with 'Green Book’.”

He goes on to add: “I especially deeply apologize to the brilliant and kind Mahershala Ali, and all members of the Muslim faith, for the hurt I have caused."

"I am also sorry to my late father who changed so much from Dr. Shirley's friendship and I promise this lesson is not lost on me. 'Green Book' is a story about love, acceptance and overcoming barriers, and I will do better," he adds.