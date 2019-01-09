Iran vows support to Afghan government and Taliban talks

TEHRAN: Iran is willing to support talks between Afghan government and Taliban to reach an understanding, a top military adviser to the Iranian Supreme Leader said on Wednesday.



Major General Hassan Firouzabadi said Iran was conducting negotiations with Taliban in the framework of international regulations.

In an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Maj Gen Firouzabadi highlighted the importance of promoting security in Afghanistan and said Taliban were willing to play a role in establishing peace in Afghanistan.

"As part of Afghan society, Taliban group has its own opinions and tends to have a share in Afghan defence and security bodies," he noted.

Being neighbour of Afghanistan, Firouzabadi said security was of prime importance for Tehran and for the same reason it had agreed to help negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban group.

Earlier on December 31, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi confirmed that a Taliban delegation held extensive talks with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for political affairs Abbas Araqchi in Tehran.

Meanwhile, the Taliban spokesman Zabihollah Mojahed acknowledged Iran's attempts to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan.