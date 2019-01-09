Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton turns 37

Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is celebrating her 37th birthday today (Wednesday).

The Royal Family's official handle wished Kate an auspicious birthday:

Kate is all set to ring in festivities of her birthday with low-key celebrations alongside husband, the Duke of Cambridge Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William also has an official engagement in the day when he meets pilots and paramedics from London's Air Ambulance.

Catherine Elizabeth Middleton was born to Carole and Michael Middleton at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on January 9 1982.

She spent the initial years of her life in Amman in Jordan in the mid 1980s, where she attended a nursery school from the age of three, before returning to Berkshire.