Ivanka Trump was offered to be star of 'The Bachelorette'

Ivanka Trump said she was offered the chance to star on “The Bachelorette” and to have 30 handsome, eligible men vie for her love and her hand in marriage, according to a 2007 interview with People.

She was 25-year old when she was offered to be the star of “The Bachelorette", an American reality television dating game show that debuted on ABC on January 8, 2003.

Things would have been different for the daughter of US President Donald Trump if she had accepted the offer.

According to reports, she was not dating Jared Kushner at the time.

Kushner is her husband who now serves as an adviser to the US president.

According to People, Ivanka Trump was seen as a potential TV star in large part due to success of "The Apprentice", a TV show which her father was hosting at that time.

“The Apprentice” created the image of Trump as the successful business tycoon, even though his companies had thus far filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection five times, according to the New Yorker and the Washington Post.

