Dick Cheney's daughter hits back at Christian Bale for Golden Globes speech

Liz Cheney,the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheny, hit back at Christian Bale who the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy for his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney in "Vice" .



While accepting the award, the 44-year old actor said ""Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role,"

Liz Cheney who is also a Republican Representative posted on Twitter a link to the actor's arrest in 2008 for "assault on mother and sister".

"Satan probably inspired him to do this, too," she wrote.

"Vice" was heavily criticized by conservatives who called it a liberal attack ad.

Dick Cheney was an American served as the 46th vice president of the United States from 2001 to 2009.

He has been cited as the most powerful vice president in American history.