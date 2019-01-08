WATCH: Former boxer filmed punching police during "Yellow Vest" protest

PARIS: Former boxer Christophe Dettinger was caught in a viral video over the weekend while launching punches at a member of the riot police during a "Yellow Vest" protest in Paris.

In the video clip, 36-year-old Dettinger can be seen targeting one officer with a torrent of punches. He connects several blows to his face as the cop tries to protect himself with his riot shield.

Dettinger won 18 fights out of 22 during his professional career – which included securing France’s Light Heavyweight title in October 2007.

His action was reportedly took place on the eighth weekend of violence across the French capital.

Meanwhile, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner in his tweet was reported to have said: "I have full confidence in our justice system that he will be accountable for this attack as it is cowardly and intolerable."

He added: "I have gratitude to these officers for their exemplary coolness."

It is also learnt that prosecutors and judicial police intend to arrest the suspect.



