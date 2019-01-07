Who is Russian ex-beauty queen Malaysian King reportedly wed?

After abdicating on Sunday from his two-year-held thrones, Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V was rumored to have tied the knot with former Miss Moscow.



In circulating pictures, 49-year-old Sultan Muhammad can be seen with his rumored wife 25-year-old Oksana Voevodina, who had grabbed the title of Miss Moscow in 2015.

According to reports, the alleged love-interest of the King hails from the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and is said to have graduated with a degree in business from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics.

It was further revealed that while she has been named 2015’s Miss Moscow, she has also been amongst the 11 contestants on a Russian reality television show similar to MTV’s Temptation Island.

Additional reports have suggested that Voevodina’s mother had also been a beauty contestant back in the 1990’s.

According to the floating hearsay, the beauty pageant contest had met Sultan Muhammad 18 months prior in Europe while she was modelling for luxury watches.

Furthermore, with the circulating pictures of the wedding ceremony where the two can be seen together, Malaysian newspaper The Star states that the nuptials had taken place on November 22 in Barvikha, situated in the suburbs of the Russian capital.

Moreover, it was revealed that the ceremony had entirely been alcohol-free while the food served had also been halal.

The model had reportedly embraced Islam in April of 2017 and is said to be going by the name of Rihana Oxana Gorbatenko subsequent to that.

-Malaysian king abdicates in historic first-

Malaysia´s king abdicated Sunday in a historic first for the country that ended weeks of speculation about his future after he took medical leave and reportedly married a Russian ex-beauty queen.

Sultan Muhammad V´s decision marks the first time a king has stepped aside during his five-year term in the Muslim-majority country.

The national palace confirmed the resignation with immediate effect of the 49-year-old, who had been on the throne for two years and was known for his fondness for four-wheel driving and other extreme sports.

"His majesty tells the people of Malaysia to continue to be united to maintain unity, tolerance, and work together," said a statement from the Comptroller of the Royal Household, Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

Malaysia´s Islamic rulers will now meet to decide on the next king.

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy, with a unique arrangement where the throne changes hands every five years between rulers of the nine Malaysian states headed by centuries-old Islamic royalty.

The system has been in place since independence from Britain in 1957.

Royal officials gave no reason for Sultan Muhammad V´s move but there had been a question mark over the king´s reign since he went on leave for medical treatment in November.

Reports in British and Russian media then surfaced saying that he had married the former Miss Moscow in the Russian capital in a lavish ceremony.

Royal officials in Malaysia have so far not commented on the rumoured marriage, or given any details about the state of the king´s health.

Speculation intensified about the king´s future after his medical leave officially finished at the end of December, and the country´s Islamic royals reportedly held a special meeting last week.



