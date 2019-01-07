close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
Sports

AFP
January 7, 2019

India vs Australia: Kohli leads India to first ever Test series win in Australia

Sports

AFP
Mon, Jan 07, 2019

SYDNEY: A dominant India won a historic first-ever series in Australia on Monday with a 2-1 victory after play in the fourth and final Test in Sydney was abandoned due to rain.

Australia were still 316 in arrears when the match was called off as a draw, leaving India with a series triumph after wins in Adelaide and Melbourne.

It is the first time they have managed the feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48.


