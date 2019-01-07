tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: A dominant India won a historic first-ever series in Australia on Monday with a 2-1 victory after play in the fourth and final Test in Sydney was abandoned due to rain.
Australia were still 316 in arrears when the match was called off as a draw, leaving India with a series triumph after wins in Adelaide and Melbourne.
It is the first time they have managed the feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48.
