India vs Australia: Kohli leads India to first ever Test series win in Australia

SYDNEY: A dominant India won a historic first-ever series in Australia on Monday with a 2-1 victory after play in the fourth and final Test in Sydney was abandoned due to rain.

Australia were still 316 in arrears when the match was called off as a draw, leaving India with a series triumph after wins in Adelaide and Melbourne.

It is the first time they have managed the feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48.



