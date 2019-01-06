close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
World

Web Desk
January 6, 2019

Viral death hoax claims Queen Elizabeth is dead

World

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 06, 2019

 A rumor went viral on social on Saturday that  Elizabeth II, Queen of United Kingdom, is dead.

Users shared  #RIPQueenElizabeth hashtag on Twitter as the the death hoax took hold on social media. 

According to British media, it all began at  Reddit website where a user said the Queen would pass away on January 5. 

The reports said the monarch has long been the target of a viral death hoax. 

Original message and the user’s personal account was mysteriously deleted after the rumor became viral.

Buckingham Palace  refused  to comment on the claims.

According to Express.co.uk there have been no official reports on the Queen's ill health as she continues to  pack on her agenda with numerous royal events.

