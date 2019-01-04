Kate Middleton says Meghan Markle used her to climb the royal ladder

Rumours regarding Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship turning sour had been circulating widely as tensions between the two Duchesses were rife since the time of Meghan’s wedding with Prince Harry in May last year.

However, the hearsay was put to rest after the two aired their grievances with one another on Christmas Day.

But a report may have just suggested otherwise.

According to US Magazine, Kate Middleton has revealed that she felt as if Meghan used her to climb the royal ladder.

On the other hand, Meghan stated that she felt snubbed by Kate.

Problems between the two had escalated to such a level that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to move out of the Kensington Palace and relocate to Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle, claimed reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child who is expected to arrive in spring this year.

It was also reported that the Duchess of Cambridge had an "explosive row" with Meghan Markle as she allegedly told her not to instruct the members of her team, saying, "That's unacceptable, they are my staff and I speak to them."