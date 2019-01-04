Australia v India 4th Test scoreboard: Day Two

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: A marathon century by Cheteshwar Pujara and a swashbuckling ton from Rishabh Pant all but ended Australia's hopes of saving the series Friday as India built a massive first innings total in the final Sydney Test.
Scorecard at stumps on day two of the fourth and final Test:
India first innings (overnight 303-4)
C. Pujara c & b Lyon 193
H. Vihari c Labuschagne b Lyon 42
R. Pant not out 159
R. Jadeja b Lyon 81
Extras (b2, lb13, w5) 20
Total (seven wickets dec, 167.2 overs) 622
Did not bat: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Rahul), 2-126 (Agarwal), 3-180 (Kohli), 4-228 (Rahane), 5-329 (Vihari), 6-418 (Pujara), 7-622 (Jadeja)
Bowling: Starc 26-0-123-1, Hazlewood 35-11-105-2, Cummins 28-5-101-0, Lyon 57.2-8-178-4, Labuschagne 16-0-76-0, Head 4-0-20-0, Khawaja 1-0-4-0
Australia 1st innings
M. Harris not out 19
U. Khawaja not out 5
Extras 0
Total (0 wickets, 10 overs) 24
To bat: Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Tim Paine, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc
Bowling: Shami 3-0-9-0, Bumrah 3-0-12-0, Jadeja 2-1-1-0, Yadav 2-1-2-0
Toss: India
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Ian Gould (ENG)
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
