Australia v India 4th Test scoreboard: Day Two

SYDNEY: A marathon century by Cheteshwar Pujara and a swashbuckling ton from Rishabh Pant all but ended Australia's hopes of saving the series Friday as India built a massive first innings total in the final Sydney Test.



Scorecard at stumps on day two of the fourth and final Test:



India first innings (overnight 303-4)

C. Pujara c & b Lyon 193

H. Vihari c Labuschagne b Lyon 42

R. Pant not out 159

R. Jadeja b Lyon 81

Extras (b2, lb13, w5) 20

Total (seven wickets dec, 167.2 overs) 622

Did not bat: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Rahul), 2-126 (Agarwal), 3-180 (Kohli), 4-228 (Rahane), 5-329 (Vihari), 6-418 (Pujara), 7-622 (Jadeja)

Bowling: Starc 26-0-123-1, Hazlewood 35-11-105-2, Cummins 28-5-101-0, Lyon 57.2-8-178-4, Labuschagne 16-0-76-0, Head 4-0-20-0, Khawaja 1-0-4-0

Australia 1st innings

M. Harris not out 19

U. Khawaja not out 5

Extras 0

Total (0 wickets, 10 overs) 24

To bat: Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Tim Paine, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc

Bowling: Shami 3-0-9-0, Bumrah 3-0-12-0, Jadeja 2-1-1-0, Yadav 2-1-2-0

Toss: India

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Ian Gould (ENG)

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)